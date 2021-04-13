Red Sox to Play 7 Inning Doubleheader on Wednesday April 14th

The Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins will play a 7 inning doubleheader on Wednesday, April 14th, to make up the game that was postponed on Monday, April 12th.

Each game of the doubleheader will be 7 innings. The 1st game will start at 2:10 p.m., with the pregame starting at 1:10 p.m. The 2nd game, will begin 30 minutes after the 1st game is over.

Nathan Eovaldi (1-1 and 1.46 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Game 1 and Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0 and 5.40 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Game 2.

Hear both games with the pregame beginning at 1:10 on AM 1370 WDEA.

Garrett Richards (0-1 and 10.29 ERA) is scheduled to start the final game of the 4 game series on Thursday April 15th

The Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Friday, April 16th for a 4 game series with the Chicago White Sox.