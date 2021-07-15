Red Sox to Call Up Jarren Duran for Tonight’s Game Against the Yankees?

Jarren Duran... Get used to saying the name. The Boston Red Sox are set to call up Jarren Duran for tonight's opening game of a 4 game series with the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium according to published reports.

The Red Sox could make room on the roster by placing Marwin Gonzalez on the 10 day injured list.

Duran has 15 home runs, 32 runs batted in and 15 stolen bases in 189 at bats at AAA Worcester.

The Red Sox who are in first place, 1.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays play 18 games in 18 days, all against American League East opponents

July 15-18 4 games at New York Yankees

July 19-21 3 games at Toronto Blue Jays

July 22-25 4 games vs. New York Yankees at Fenway

July 26- 29 4 games vs. Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway

July 30-August 1 3 games at Tampa Bay Rays.

If Duran does get called up and starts against the Yankees, he will be the Sox’ 3rd high-level prospect in recent history to make his debut at Yankee Stadium, joining Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr.

You can hear tonight's Red Sox-Yankees game on AM 1370 WDEA with the pregame starting at 6:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. The Red Sox will send Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound, while the Yankees have not announced their starter.