Red Sox Swept in Tampa Bay – Lose Thursday Night 5-4 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox were leading the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 through 6 1/2 innings on Thursday night, but in a blink of an eye Tampa Bay scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 7th and hung on to beat the Red Sox 5-4, sweeping the 4 game series. Boston is now 2-8 in their last 10 games, all against AL East opponents.

Kutter Crawford pitched 6 great innings, but couldn't get a batter out in the 7th, and was charged with 3 runs on 6 hits. He struck out 6 and didn't walk a batter.

Matt Schreiber who hadn't allowed a run since May 27th (19 appearances) allowed 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out 1 before getting out of the 7th inning.

Darwinzon Hernandez, making his 1st appearance of 2022 after being recalled from Worcester when Josh Winckowski went on the COVID Injured List, pitched the 8th, striking out 2.

Boston had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the 4th inning on Rafael Devers 20th homer of the season. Devers ended the night 2-4

In the 6th inning, Xander Bogaerts doubled, driving in JD Martinez. Bogaerts was 2-4 with a run batted in.

Jarren Duran 1-3, scored on a wild pitch in the 6th inning, to make it 3-0.

In the bottom of the 7th inning, Josh Lowe doubled for Tampa Bay, scoring Jonathan Aranda.

Taylor Walls singled, scoring 2 runs, to tie the score

Yandy Diaz then singled scoring 2 more runs to give Tampa Bay the 5-3 lead. The Red Sox gunned down Diaz at the plate

In the top of the 9th, Alex Verdugo doubled, just missing a home run, scoring Bogaerts to make the score 5-4. But Boston couldn't tie the game.

Boston had 7 hits on the night

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston is expected to activate Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock on Friday, when they start a 3-game series in New York against the Yankees. Friday night's pregame starts at 6:05 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:05 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.