Red Sox Swept by Yankees – Lose Wednesday 5-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox are off on Thursday, August 19th, and it couldn't come at a better time as they lost to the New York Yankees 5-2 on Wednesday, as the Yankees swept the series.

The Red Sox jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Xander Bogaerts 19th homer of the season, a solo shot in the 1st inning.

But when the Yankees scored 4 runs in the 2nd inning, Red Sox fans started to panic. In the 1st half the thought would have been "No problem, got them just where we want them! Time for a comeback!". But now given the offense's woes, Red Sox fans knew they were in for a long night.

In fact, the Red Sox didn't have a batter reach base from the 2nd inning through the 8th inning.

Nick Pivetta couldn't get out of the 2nd inning. He went 1.2 innings, laboring the entire night. He allowed 4 hits and 4 runs, walking 3 and striking out 1.

Garrett Richards came out of the bullpen in long relief and was excellent. He went 4 innings, striking out 5 and walking 1. He didn't allow a hit.

Martin Perez allowed a hit and struck out a batter in his 1/3 of an inning.

Adam Ottavino went 1 inning, walking 2 and Josh Taylor pitched the 8th inning, allowing 2 hits and 1 run.

Hunter Renfroe hit his 22nd home run of the season, a solo shot in the 9th inning.

JD Martinez, Kevin Plawecki each had a single, as the Red Sox were limited to 4 hits.

For the Yankees Gary Sanchez had 2 hits including a double and Andrew Velazquez, batting 9th, had 2 singles and drove in 2 runs.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

The Red Sox are now in 3rd place 6 games back of the 1st place Tampa Bay Rays. They are just behind the Oakland A's for the 2nd wild card spot.

The Red Sox open a 3-game series on Friday, August 20th at home with the Texas Rangers. Chris Sale is scheduled to take the mound for Boston, with the pregame starting at 6:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.