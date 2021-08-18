Red Sox Swept by Yankees Fall Into 3rd Place in the AL East [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox were swept by the New York Yankees Tuesday, August 17th losing Game 1, 5-3 and Game 2, 2-0 in a pair of 7-inning games at Yankee Stadium. The loss dropped the Red Sox into 3rd place in the AL East just behind the Yankees by a slight percentage point. The Red Sox are 5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays and just out of the Wild Card behind the Yankees and Oakland A's.

The story of the day, the lack of the timely hit, and poor relief pitching.

In Game 1, the Red Sox had the bases loaded with no out in the top of the 7th inning but couldn't score.

Tanner Houck went 4 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 2 and didn't walk a batter.

Garrett Whitlock came on and allowed 2 runs getting just 1 out, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Josh Taylor, reinstated from the COVID list, didn't get a out, allowing 2 hits and 1 run

Hansel Robles and Austin Davis finished the game, striking out 5 between the two of them, but walking 3.

The Yankees led 2 -0 at the end of the 2nd inning, but Xander Bogaerts tied the game with 2-run, 2-out single.

Christian Vazquez gave the Red Sox a temporary 3-2 lead in the top of the 5th inning with his 5th homer of the season. He was 2-3

For the Yankees, Rougned Odor and Tyler Wade each had 2 hits.

In Game 2, Nathan Eovaldi went 5 innings. He allowed 7 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 1. New York's runs were on a pair of solo home runs.

The Red Sox managed just 5 hits in the game, but again had the bases loaded in the Top of the 5th, but Rafael Devers grounded out to end the inning.

Kike Hernandez, JD Martinez, Kyle Schwarber, Jarren Duran and Hunter Renfroe each singled for Boston.

Luke Voit homer in the 2nd inning with 2-out

And Giancarlo Stanton hit his 19th of the season in the 4th inning.

Manager Alex Cora on the day.

The Red Sox and Yankees play the final game of the series Wednesday night. Nick Pivetta takes the mound for Boston