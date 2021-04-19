Red Sox Swept by White Sox 3-2 and 5-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox were swept by the Chicago White Sox 3-2 and 5-1 on Sunday afternoon in a doubleheader, both 7 inning games on Sunday, April 18th.

In Game 1 Tim Anderson hit Tanner Houck's 1st pitch for a home run. Anderson ended Game 1 3-4. It was his 9th career leadoff homer

Houck ened up going 4.1 innings, and is 0-2 on the season. He struck out 2, allowed 6 hits and walked 3.

Bobby Dalbec was 2-3 with a double for Boston. He's batting 6-19 (.316) with 4 doubles and 3 runs batted in in his last 6 games.

Kike Hernandez was 1-3 with a solo home run in the 6th inning. It was his 2nd homer of the season.

Hunter Renfroe was 1-3 with a RBI

Phillips Valdez pitched the 6th and 7th innings retiring all 6 batters he faced, striking out 2.

Dalla Keuchel pitched 5.0 innings for the White Sox, allowing 6 hits and 2 runs earning his 1st win of the season.

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora on Game 1

In Game 2 Martin Perez lasted only 3.2 innings, giving up a season high 7 hits and 4 runs in his shortest start of the season. He struck out 4.

The Red Sox only managed 4 hits in Game 2. JD Martinez was 1-3 with a RBI single in the 4th inning.

Xander Bogaerts was 1-3 with a double and now is hitting 21-45 (.467) with 6 doubles in his last 12 games.

Bobby Dalbec had a 2 out pinch hit single in the 5th inning

Alex Verdugo was 1-3 and is 15-46 (.326) over his last 12 games with 12 runs scored, 5 doubles, 2 homers and 12 runs batted in.

Phillips Valdez pitched the 7th inning and retired all 3 batters he faced. He threw 3 perfect innings in the doubleheader retiring all 9 batters he faced.

Former Red Sox prospect Michael Kopech went 3.0 innings and allowed 1 hit and 1 run, walking 1 and striking out 4.

Yermin Mercedes was 1-4 with a 431 foot solo homer in the 4th inning.

Manager Alex Cora on Game 2

Boston and Chicago will play the final game of the 4 game series Monday morning, April 19th in the annual Patriot's Day game. Pregame starts at 10:10 a.m. and first pitch at 11:10 on 101.9 The Rock.

The Red Sox will open a 2 game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday before a 4 game home series with the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.