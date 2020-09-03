Red Sox Swept By Braves – Lose 7-5 Wednesday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox were swept by the Atlanta Braves 7-5 on Wednesday, September 2nd, the 5th time they have been swept in a series in 2020. With Adam Duvall hitting 3 homers the Braves Marcell Ozuna and Duvall became only the 2nd pair of teammates to hit 3 homers in back to back nights, joining Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig who did it in May 21-22 1930

The Red Sox actually jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning before Atlanta tied the score in the top of the 2nd. Boston regained the lead with runs in the bottom of the 4th and 5th innings, before Atlanta tied it in the top of the 6th. The Braves pushed across lone runs in the 7th and 8th innings for the win.

Rafael Devers was 2-4 with a double. After a terrible start where he was batting .167 through the first 16 games, he has hit .325 in the last 19 games.

Alex Verdugo was 2-4 with a double and leads the Red Sox in hits (41), runs scored (26) doubles (13) and extra base hits (18)

Jackie Bradley Jr. has a 11 game hitting streak after going 1-3 with his 3rd homer of the season, a solo shot in the 4th inning, as well as a great catch in left field

JD Martinez was 2-4 with a double and drove in 2 runs.

Robinson Leyer started for the Red Sox on the mound, pitching a scoreless inning. Mike Kickham went 3 innings, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs. Andrew Triggs took the loss allowing 3 runs on 3 hits in 3 innings. Ryan Brasier allowed 1 run on 1 hit in the 8th inning before Matt Barnes pitched the scoreless 9th inning.

Adam Duvall was 3-4 for the Braves with his 3 homers, driving in 5 runs. He hit a 2-run homer in the 2nd, a 2-run homer in the 6th and a solo shot in the 8th inning.

Marcell Ozuna after his 3 homers on Tuesday, was 2-4 with another homer Wednesday night.

Boston now 12-25 opens a 5 game series with the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday night. The Red Sox and Blue Jays will play a doubleheader Friday afternoon/evening. Thursday night's pregame starts at 6:30 with the 1st pitch at 7:30 on 101.9 The Rock.