Red Sox Start Season 1-0 Beat Toronto 3-2 According to Strat-O-Matic

March 26th was supposed to be Opening Day. The Red Sox were supposed to be in Toronto to play the Toronto Blue Jays. As we all know, the 2020 Season is on hold, with hopes that baseball might begin in May.

Strat-O-Matic is running simulated baseball games for every game, and will update on it's website at 2pm.each day, the results, standings, statistics and key game highlights from that day’s scheduled contests

In Thursday's game Rafael Devers was 3-5 driving in 2 runs, with 2 solo homers including the game winner in the top of of the 9th inning as Boston won 3-2.

Xander Bogaerts had 2 hits, as JD Martinez. Martinez and Jose Peraza making his Red Sox debut, playing 2nd base each had a double.

Eduardo Rodriguez went 6 innings but didn't get a decision allowing 2 solo homers. He allowed 3 hits, struck out 9 and walked 5. Matt Barnes picked up the win, pitching a scoreless 8th and Brandon Workman picked up his 1st save, pitching a scoreless 9th, striking out 2.

When the 2020 Baseball season resumes you can hear the Boston Red Sox games Downeast on AM 1370 WDEA and in the Presque Isle area on 101.9 The Rock