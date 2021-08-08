Red Sox Squander Lead Lose to Blue Jays 9-8 Sunday [VIDEO]

When things go bad for the Boston Red Sox, they really go bad. Such was the case on Sunday, when they squandered a 7-2 lead and ended up losing to the Toronto Blue Jays 9-8 in Toronto. It was the Red Sox's 8th loss in their last 10 games.

While the Red Sox have gone 2-8, Tampa Bay has gone 8-2 and the Red Sox who were once 4 games ahead of the Rays, find themselves in 2nd place, 4 games back from Tampa Bay.

Let's look at the good news

The Red Sox are off on Monday. If there was ever a team that needed a day off, it's the Red Sox.

The Red Sox return home to Fenway with a 6-game homestand with 3 games against the Tampa Bay Rays and 3 games with the Baltimore Orioles

A sweep of the Rays puts them just 1 game back in the AL East

Chris Sale is scheduled to make his 1st start, since Tommy John surgery, against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, August 14th and will bring energy to a lifeless ball club.

The Red Sox activated JD Martinez and Jarern Duran from the COVID list and both played well on Sunday.

The Red Sox's offense which was scuffling had 16 hits on Sunday.



On Sunday JD Martinez was 4-5 with a double and drove in 3 runs.

Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Bobby Dalbec and Jarren Duran each had 2 hits for the Red Sox

Garrett Richards gave the Red Sox 5.0 innings. He allowed 6 hits and 4 runs, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Hirokazu Sawamura was lifted in the 7th inning, after 2 wild pitches with "elbow tightness".

Adam Ottavino came on and went 1.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run.

For the 2nd consecutive day Matt Barnes allowed the winning home run, this time a 3-run shot with 2 outs to George Springer.

Vladamir Guerrero Jr. hit his 35th homer of the season, a 2-run shot in the 5th inning.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

The Red Sox are off on Monday. Hear Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays with the pregame starting at 6:10 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA.