Red Sox Split Doubleheader with Phillies Tuesday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox split a doubleheader with the Philadelphia Phillies, losing the first game 6-5, before winning the 2nd game 5-2. The 7 inning games were played in Philadelphia.

In Game 1, the Red Sox rallied from a 4-0 deficit with 2 runs in the 5th and 6th inning before Matt Barnes blew the save, allowing 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning, as the Phillies walked off with the win.

Rafael Devers stroked 2 homers, Alex Verdugo hit a homer and Bobby Dalbec hit a homer, all solo shots.

Devers ended game 1 3-5 having a double that just missed going into the bleachers, and drove in 3 runs.

Christian Vazquez was 4-4

Martin Perez started for Boston and went 5 innings, allowing 4 runs on 5 hits. He struck out 2 but walked 6.

For the Phillies, Didi Gregorius had a homer off of Perez and was 2-3. Alec Bohm was 3-4, driving in 4 runs.

In Game 2, Boston's bats stroked 10 hits, including Bobby Dalbec's 5th homer of the season, and 2nd of the day.

Jackie Bradley Jr, batting 5th as 3-4 with a double. Tzu-Wei Lin playing right field was 2-3

Chris Mazza picked up the win for Boston, going 5.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and runs. He struck out 4 and walked 1. Marcus Walden picked up the save.

Earlier in the day, the Boston Red Sox moved Andrew Benintendi to the 45 day injured list, effectively ending the outfielder's season. He injured himself on August 11th. He finishes the season 4-39

The Red Sox are off on Wednesday, and open a 4 game series in Florida against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, with the pregame starting at 5:40 and 1st pitch at 6:40 on 101.9 The Rock.