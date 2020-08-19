Red Sox Snap 9 Game Losing Streak Beat Phillies 6-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox gave manager Ron Roenicke a great 64th birthday present, snapping their 9 game losing streak on Wednesday afternoon, August 19th, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 at Fenway Park.

Kyle Hart started the game for the Red Sox, and went 3.2 innings, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits, striking out 5 and walking 2. From there the Red Sox bullpen of Austin Brice, Ryan Weber, Matt Barnes and Brandon Workman pitched 5.1 innings of 1 hit ball, allowing just 1 run. Brice picked up the win, his 1st of the season and Workman earned his 4th save of the season. All told, the Red Sox pitchers allowed just 3 hits, striking out 12 but walking 6.

Alex Verdugo was 1-3 with a double, walking twice and extended his hitting streak to 10 games, a career high.

Rafael Devers was 3-4 with a double and a 419 foot 2-run homer, his 3rd of the season. He drove in 3 runs

Mitch Moreland was 2-3 with a double, scoring 2 runs. He's batting .407 in his last 10 games.

Kevin Pillar was 1-4 with a double and walk, and has reached base safely in each of his last 8 games.

JD Martinez missed the game, after coming out of Tuesday night's game with dehydration.

The Red Sox will open a 4 game series in Baltimore against the Orioles on Thursday night, August 20th. Nathan Eovaldi is set to start for the Red Sox with the pregame beginning at 6:35 and 1st pitch at 7:35 on 101.9 The Rock.