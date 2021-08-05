Red Sox Snap 5-Game Losing Streak Beat Tigers 4-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers Wednesday night 4-1 in the 2nd game of the 3-game series, thanks to 3 home runs and strong pitching, snapping their 5 game losing streak.

JD Martinez set the tone, with his 21st home run of the season, a solo homer in the top of the 2nd inning to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.

In the 5th inning, Kike Hernandez, returning to the lineup after a night off went deep, a 2 run homer, his 15th of the season.

Not to be outdone, Jarren Duran, went back-to-back with Kike, hitting his 2nd homer of the season.

Of the Red Sox's 11 hits, 7 were for extra bases. In addition to his homer, Kike had a triple.

Xander Bogaerts, Hunter Renfroe and Alex Verdugo each had a double.

On the mound, Eduardo Rodriguez went 5 innings allowing just 2 hits. He did walk 4, but struck out 10.

Hirokazu Sawamura pitched the 6th inning striking out 2

Josh Taylor got 2 outs in the 7th inning, allowing a home run, but striking out 2

Adam Ottavino retired the final batter in the 7th inning and pitched the 8th, striking out 2.

Matt Barnes, reinstated from the COVID Injured List prior to the game, when Jonathan Arauz was optioned to Triple A Worcester, pitched the 9th, for his 24th save of the season, striking out 2.

All together, Boston pitchers struck out 18 Tigers.

For Detroit Jonathan Schoop had a homer and double, accounting for 2 of the Tigers' 5 hits.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

The Red Sox weren't able to pick up any ground on the 1st place Tampa Bay Rays as they beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3. The Red Sox start Thursday, a game back in 2nd place. The Yankees defeated the Orioles 10-3 on Wednesday and the Blue Jays beat the Indians 8-6.

The Red Sox take on the Tigers in the finale of the 3-game series Thursday afternoon. Martin Perez is scheduled to start for Boston. Pregame starts at 12:10 with the 1st pitch at 1:10 on 101.9 The Rock.