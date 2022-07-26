Red Sox Snap 5-Game Losing Streak Beat Cleveland Guardians 3-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox turned to their City Connect uniforms and snapped their 5-game losing streak, beating the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 on Monday night at Fenway Park. The Red Sox are 6-0 this season when wearing "the yellow' and 12-2 since 2021 when wearing them!

Nick Pivetta, making his team leading 20th start went 5.2 innings, allowing 7 hits a 1 run. He struck out 6 and walked 3. His pitching was interrupted by a 38 minute rain delay.

John Schreiber came on and pitched 1.1 innings striking out 2 and allowing a hit. When he came on in the 6th inning there were 2 out and 2 on with the score tied 1-1. He induced an inning ending ground out and picked up the win. He's now 3-1 on the season.

Garrett Whitlock pitch the 8th and 9th inning, striking out 2.Since being reinstated from the Injured List and pitching strictly in relief Whitlock has retired 18 of 19 batters he's faced. Over 6 innings he's struck out 9 and allowed just 1 hit.

Yolmer Sanchez gave Boston the lead with a RBI single off the Green Monster in the 3rd inning.

Alex Verdugo hit a RBI double in the 6th inning off the Green Monster

Christian Vazquez was 1-3 with a RBI single in the 6th inning, scoring Verdugo.

The Red Sox were without JD Martinez who missed his 4th game with back spasms.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston and Cleveland will play the 2nd game of the 4-game series Tuesday night. The Red Sox are scheduled to send Josh Winckowski to the mound with the pregame scheduled for 6:10 and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.