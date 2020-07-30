Red Sox Snap 4 Game Losing Streak Beat Mets 6-5 Wednesday Night [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox snapped their 4 game losing streak, beating the New York Mets in their first game on the road, 6-5 on Wednesday night, July 29th, but it wasn't easy!

In the 9th inning, the Red Sox were leading 6-4 with their closer, Brandon Workman on the mound. But it was a struggle, as he allowed 1 run, on 2 hits, striking out 2 and walking 2. He had the bases loaded with no outs, before escaping with the save, his 1st of the season, throwing 30 pitches.

The Red Sox received outstanding pitching from starter Nathan Eovaldi who went 5 innings. He ran out of gas in the 5th, after 89 pitches on a hot summer night. He allowed 8 hits, 2 runs and struck out 4 while walking 1. He did allow a homer to Brandon Nimmo in the 5th before departing.

Marcus Walden pitched the 6th allowing 2 hits and 1 run while striking out the side. Josh Osich and Heath Hembree combined to pitch the 7th inning and Hembree picked up the win, his 1st of the season. Matt Barnes allowed 2 hits and 1 run in the 8th while striking out 1.

Christian Vazquez was 2-4, driving in 3 runs including a homer in the 7th inning. Mitch Moreland was 2-4 driving in 2 runs and had a double. JD Martinez was 1-4 with a double and Andrew Benintendi was 1-3 with a double.

Prior to the game the Red Sox designated for assignment catcher Jonathan Lucroy for assignment. They recalled right-handed pitcher Chris Mazza from the Alternate Training Site. Mazza , is in his first season in the Red Sox organization, having been claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on December 20, 2019. The right-hander made his major league debut in 2019 with the Mets and appeared in 9 games, including 4.2 scoreless and hitless innings in September. He spent most of the 2019 season with Triple-A Syracuse and was named an International League mid-season All-Star.

The Red Sox (2-4) and the Mets (3-3) will play the final game of their series Thursday night with the pregame starting at 6:05 p.m. and first pitch at 7:07 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA.

The Red Sox will stay in New York and open a 3 game series at Yankee Stadium against the New York Yankees Friday night.