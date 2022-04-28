Red Sox Snap 4-Game Losing Streak Beat Blue Jays 7-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox welcomed manager Alex Cora back from the COVID list, snapping their 4-game losing streak Wednesday night, with a 7-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

Michael Wacha picked up his 2nd win of the season for the Red Sox, throwing 6.0 innings. He struck out 5 and walked 2, allowing just 4 hits and 1 run.

Jake Diekman got 2 outs in the 7th inning before Hirakazu Sawamura finished off the inning. John Schreiber making his Red Sox debut pitched the 8th inning and didn't allow a hit, striking out 1. Tyler Danish pitched the 9th.

4 of the Red Sox' 13 hits were doubles. Xander Bogaerts continued to be on fire at the plate, going 4-4 with a run batted in and is batting .397 this season.

JD Martinez was 2-4 with a double and run batted in.

Kike Hernandez was 1-4 with a double and 2 runs batted in.

Rafael Devers was 2-5 with a double and run batted in.

Rob Refsnyder pinch hitting for Martinez in the top of the 9th had a double and run batted in.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays wrap up the 4 game series Thursday afternoon. Garrett Whitlock takes the mound for the Red Sox, with the pregame starting at 2:07 and 1st pitch at 3:07 on 101.9 The Rock.