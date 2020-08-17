Red Sox Skid Hits 7 Games – Fall to Yankees 4-2 Sunday [VIDEO]

The Red Sox losing streak hit 7 games on Sunday, August 16th, as Boston lost to the New York Yankees 4-2 at Yankee Stadium

Boston had recalled Chris Mazza from Pawtucket to make the start, with the club optioning Dylan Covey to the alternate site late Saturday night. Mazza, making his 1st career start lasted 3.0 innings, allowing 4 runs on 8 hits, including a 2-run homer to Mike Ford in the 3rd inning. He struck out 4 and walked 1.

Sunday night, the bullpen excelled, allowing just 2 hits over 5 innings. Ryan Weber allowed 2 hits in 3 innings, striking out 1. Ryan Brasier went 1 hitless inning, striking out 2 and walking 2. Marcus Walden pitched the 8th inning.

The Red Sox bats struggled, only managing 5 hits. Kevin Pillar homered in the 3rd inning. Alex Verdugo and Christian Vazquez each doubled. Verdugo ended the night 2-4

JD Happ went 5.2 innings for the Yankees, evening his record at 1-1. He struck out 3, walking 2, allowing 3 hits and 1 run.

Mike Tauchman and Gleyber Torres each had 2 hits for the Yankees.

Boston, 6-16 will play the New York Yankees, 15-6 in the final game of the 4 game series Monday night. Martin Perez is scheduled to start for the Red Sox with the pregame starting at 6:05 and first pitch at 7:05 on 101.9 The Rock.