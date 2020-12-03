Red Sox Sign 5 Players to 1 Year Contracts Tender Contracts to 28 Players

The Boston Red Sox front office was busy on Wednesday, December 2nd, signing 5 players to 1 year contract and tendering contracts to 28 players who were unsigned on the major league roster.

Signing 1 year contracts were right-handed pitchers Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier and Austin Brice, catcher Kevin Plawecki and left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez for the 2021 season, thus avoiding salary arbitration.

The Red Sox 40 man roster stands at

PITCHERS (21): Yoan Aybar, Matt Barnes, Eduard Bazardo, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Nathan Eovaldi, Jay Groome, Darwinzon Hernandez, Tanner Houck, Bryan Mata, Chris Mazza, Joel Payamps, Nick Pivetta, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Connor Seabold, Jeffrey Springs, Josh Taylor, Phillips Valdez, Marcus Walden

CATCHERS (4): Deivy Grullón, Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez, Connor Wong

INFIELDERS (9): Jonathan Araúz, Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Dustin Pedroia, Hudson Potts

OUTFIELDERS (6): Andrew Benintendi, J.D. Martinez, Yairo Muñoz, Jeisson Rosario, Alex Verdugo, Marcus Wilson

The Red Sox begin Spring Training on February 27th with a game against Pittsburgh and then open the regular season on April 1st with a game at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles.