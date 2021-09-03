Red Sox Shutout Rays 4-0 Thursday [VIDEO]

For the 1st time in 6 days, the Red Sox didn't have to report a COVID case, and their cobbled together lineup behind the strong pitching performance of Eduardo Rodriguez shutout the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday night 4-0 to split the series.

E-Rod went 6 strong innings, striking out 6 and walking just 1. He allowed just 4 hits.

Garrett Richards pitched the final 3 innings for his 2nd save of the season. He allowed just 1 hit, struck out 4 and walked 1. Since going to the bullpen Richards has allowed 1 run over 12.1 innings for a 0.73 ERA. He has struck out 15 and walked 4.

The Red Sox had 9 hits on the night.

Hunter Renfroe batting lead-off was 2-5 with a run batted in.

Kyle Schwarber batting 2nd was 2-5

JD Martinez hitting 3rd was 2-4 with a run batted in

And Bobby Dalbec, who has been on a tear of late, was moved up to 5th in the batting order and was 2-4 with a pair of runs batted in.

Manager Alex Cora on the night.

The Red Sox are 8 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in 3rd place in the AL East. They trail the Yankees by 1.5 games for the 1st Wild Card spot, and are 2 games ahead of the Oakland A's for the 2nd and final Wild Card playoff spot.

The Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Friday to open a 3-game series with the Cleveland Indians. The pregame starts at 6:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.