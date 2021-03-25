Red Sox Shut Out Orioles 2-0 Wednesday, Play Twins Thursday Night at 6:05 p.m. [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox shutout the Baltimore Orioles 2-0 Wednesday night, March 24th as Spring Training winds down. The Red Sox have now won their last 3 games...They are 6-2 in their last 8 games and 10-3-1 in their last 14 games.

The lone runs came on a 2-run home run from Hunter Renfroe, a blast to right field in the 3rd inning. It was Renfroe's 3rd homer of the Spring.

Nathan Eovaldi, who needed a strong start, had just that, going 5.2 innings, striking out 3 and scattering 4 hits. He walked just 1.

Red Sox relievers were lights out. The trio of Hirokazue Sawamura, (1.1 innings), Adam Ottavino (1 inning) and Josh Taylor (1 inning) combined to retire 10 batters in a row! Sawamura and Ottavino each struck out 2.

With just 7 days until the Red Sox open the Regular Season at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles, on April 1st, Boston will play the Minnesota Twins tonight, Thursday, March 25th. The pregame is at a special start time of 6 p.m. and first pitch at 6:05 p.m.

