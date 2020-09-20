Red Sox Shut Out By Yankees 8-0 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox were shut out by the New York Yankees Saturday night at Fenway Park, 8-0, losing to the Yankees for the 12th straight game and 17 out of the last 18 games.

On the bright side it was over a year ago since the Red Sox were last shut out. It snapped a 68 game streak (September 11, 2019) which was the longest active streak in the majors.

The Red Sox managed only 5 hits in the game. JD Martinez was 2-4, Bobby Dalbec was 1-3with a double, Xander Bogaerts was 1-4 and Kevin Plawecki was 1-3 with a double.

Cesar Puello who started in place of Yairo Muñoz who was placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to September 18) with a low back strain, had 2 outfield assists. The first on a 9-4-5 putout to end the top of the 3rd and then again on a 9-3 double play the end the top of the 9th inning.

Kevin Plawecki threw out both attempted base stealers.

Chris Mazza lasted only 4 innings for Boston, allowing 4 runs on 5 hits. He struck out 1 and walked 3. Dylan Covery allowed 3 runs on 4 hits, including a homer in 2 innings. Red Sox pitching has allowed a league high 88 homers and have the worst ERA in the majors with a ERA of 5.89

The Yankees have now won a season high 10 consecutive games.

JA Happ went 8 innings allowing just 4 hits and striking out 9 while not allowing a walk.

Clint Frazier was 3-4 with a homer and drove in 3 runs and Gio Urshella was 1-3 with 2 runs batted in. DJ Le Mahieu was 2-5 pushing his season best hitting streak to 12 games and Brett Gardner was 2-4.

The Red Sox and Yankees meet for the last time in the 2020 season Sunday afternoon with the pregame starting at 12:05 and first pitch at 1:07 on 101.9 The Rock.