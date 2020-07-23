Red Sox Set Opening Day Roster

The Boston Red Sox set their 2020 Summer Opening Day Roster for the 60 game season to start Friday, July 24th against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox made the following roster moves Thursday morning, July 23rd

The Boston Red Sox today set their 2020 Opening Day 30-man roster by making the following moves:

Recalled right-handed pitchers Colten Brewer and Phillips Valdez, and left-handed pitchers Matt Hall, Josh Osich, and Jeffrey Springs.

Selected catcher Jonathan Lucroy to the active roster.

Selected right-handed pitcher Dylan Covey to the active roster on Wednesday, July 22.

Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement. The Red Sox 40-man roster is at 37. Their Club Player Pool is at 59.

The Red Sox’ 2020 Opening Day Roster is as follows:

BOSTON RED SOX ACTIVE ROSTER (30)

PITCHERS (15): Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Dylan Covey, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Hall, Heath Hembree, Josh Osich, Martín Pérez, Jeffrey Springs, Phillips Valdez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Brandon Workman

CATCHERS (3): Jonathan Lucroy, Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez

INFIELDERS (7): Jonathan Araúz, Xander Bogaerts, Michael Chavis, Rafael Devers, Tzu-Wei Lin, Mitch Moreland, José Peraza

OUTFIELDERS (5): Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Kevin Pillar, Alex Verdugo

INJURED LIST (5)

PITCHERS (4): Darwinzon Hernandez, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Josh Taylor

INFIELDERS (1): Dustin Pedroia

ALTERNATE TRAINING SITE (26)

PITCHERS (13): R.J. Alvarez, Zack Godley, Jay Groome, Kyle Hart, Tanner Houck, Brian Johnson, Mike Kickham, Robinson Leyer, Bryan Mata, Chris Mazza, Mike Shawaryn, Caleb Simpson, Domingo Tapia

CATCHERS (4): Jett Bandy, Juan Centeno, Jhonny Pereda, Connor Wong

INFIELDERS (6): C.J. Chatham, Bobby Dalbec, Jeter Downs, Marco Hernández, Yairo Muñoz, Josh Ockimey

OUTFIELDERS (3): John Andreoli, Jarren Duran, César Puello

Hear the Red Sox games on 101.9 The Rock. Friday night's opening pregame begins at 6:30 p.m. with the first pitch at 7:30 p.m.