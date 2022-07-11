Red Sox Score 9 Unanswered Runs Beat Yankees 11-6 [VIDEO]

Trailing 6-2 after the top of the 2nd inning, the Boston Red Sox scored 9 unanswered runs to beat the New York Yankees 11-6 and split their 4-game series on Sunday night, July 11th at Fenway Park.

Nick Pivetta started on the mound for Boston and didn't have his good stuff. He lasted 3.1 innings, laboring and throwing 90 pitches. He allowed 8 hits and 6 runs, striking out 5 and walking 2.

Pivetta allowed a 2-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton in the 1st inning, his 22nd of the year.

He also gave up a 2-run home run to Matt Carpenter in the 3rd inning.

Red Sox relievers combined to throw 5.2 innings of scoreless relief allowing just 3 hits.

Kaleb Ort, who joined the Red Sox from Triple A Worcester on Saturday went 1.2 innings, retiring 5 of the 6 batters he faced.

Hirokazu Sawamura pitched the 6th and 7th innings, retiring all 6 batters he faced.

Matt Strahm pitched the 8th inning and Ryan Brasier the 9th, each allowing just 1 hit.

Franchy Cordero, 1-2 on the night hit a 2-run home run for Boston in the bottom of the 2nd inning, to make the score 4-2.

Christian Vazquez was 2-5 with a double and home run. His solo homer in the bottom of the 3rd made the score 6-3.

JD Martinez was 1-5 with his 9th home run, a 2-run shot in the 5th inning tied the score at 6-6.

Jeter Downs, 0-2 drove in a run in the bottom of the 6th inning, driving in a run on a fielder's choice to give the Red Sox a 7-6 lead.

Trevor Story was 2-5 with a double. His double in the bottom of the 7th inning cleared the bases, driving in 3 runs, and gave Boston a 10-6 lead.

Xander Bogaerts, selected to the All-Star game as a reserve was 2-4.

The Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays open a 4-game series Monday night in Florida. Brayan Bello will make his 2nd start for the Red Sox. The pregame starts at 6:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.