Red Sox Score 6 Runs in 10th Inning for 9-4 Win Over Mariners [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox scored 6 runs in the 10th inning to beat the Seattle Mariners, 9-4 on Wednesday, September 15th. The win insures that the Red Sox stay in a virtual tie with the Toronto Blue Jays for the top Wild Card spot. The Yankees won as well, so the Red Sox, Blue Jays and Yankees remain in a 3-way tie for 2 Wild Card spots.

The Red Sox took a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning as Hunter Renfroe hit his 28th home run.

It was 3-0 as Boston added 2 more runs in the 2nd inning.

But, Seattle scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 3rd to tie the game .

Tanner Houck went 4.1 innings, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits. He struck out 7 and walked 1.

After Houck, the combination of Josh Taylor, Garrett Richards, Austin Davis, Adam Ottavino and Martin Perez combined for 5.2 innings of 2 hit pitching. Ottavino picked up the win, getting the final out of the 8th inning and pitching the 9th inning. He's now 7-3.

Bobby Dalbec, Jose Iglesias and Christian Vazquez all doubled for Boston Vazquez' pinch hit double drove in 2 runs in the 10th.

Kyle Schwarber drove in 2 runs in the 10th.

Boston is off on Thursday. They return home to play the Baltimore Orioles for 3 games. Pending a negative COVID test, Chris Sale is penciled in as the starter for Boston on Friday night, with the pregame starting at 6:10 and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m on 101.9 The Rock.