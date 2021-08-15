Red Sox “Sale” Past Orioles 16-2 Saturday [VIDEO]

Fenway Park was rocking Saturday afternoon! Chris Sale returned after 2 years from Tommy John surgery and the Red Sox pounded out 17 hits, including 5 home runs as they beat the Baltimore Orioles 16-2

Chris Sale in his first major league appearance since August 13, 2019 went 5 innings. He allowed 6 hits and 2 runs, striking out 8. He didn't walk a batter. He threw 89 pitches, 60 for strikes.The only runs he allowed were back to back homers by Austin Hays and Trey Mancini in the 3rd inning.

Bobby Dalbec was 2-4, blasting 2 home runs. He hit a 2-run homer in the 5th inning when the Red Sox scored 7 runs and a solo homer in the 6th inning. He now has 14 on the season. Dalbec now has driven in 11 runs in his last 3 games. In the last 10 seasons, the only other Red Sox players to have driven in 11 or more runs in a 3-game span are Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. who did it in 2016

Rafael Devers was 2-3. He hit a 3-run homer in the bottom of the 4th inning and a RBI single in the 4th inning. At the end of the game, he led the Majors with 89 runs batted in.

Kike Hernandez was 2-3, with a double and scored 4 times

Xander Bogaerts was 3-3 with a double and drove in 2 runs.

Alex Verdugo was 4-5 with a run batted in.

JD Martinez was 2-5, with a double and his 22nd homer of the season. He drove in 3 runs

Jarren Duran was 1-5 with a triple in the 5th inning driving in a run.

Hunter Renfroe was 1-4, hitting a solo home run, his 21st in the 8th inning. In his last 13 games he has 6 home runs, and 13 runs batted in. Plus he recorded his major league leading 14th outfield assist in the 5th inning.

Hirokazu Sawamura pitched the 6th inning, Hansel Robles the 7th, Austin Davis the 8th and Martin Perez closed out the game in the 9th. Combined the 4 pitchers only allowed 2 hits, striking out 4.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

Chris Sale on his return

The Orioles have now lost 10 straight games.

The Tampa Bay Rays were shutout by the Minnesota Twins 12-0 on Saturday, so the Red Sox gained a game, and trail the Rays by 4 games entering Sunday.

Boston and Baltimore play the final game of the 3-game series Sunday afternoon. The Red Sox will send Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound as they look for the sweep. Pregame starts at 12:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 1:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.