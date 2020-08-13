Red Sox Routed By Tampa Bay 17-8 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox were routed by the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday afternoon, August 13th 17-8. The Rays swept the 4 game series outscoring Boston 42-22. Things were so bad the Red Sox had 2 position players Jose Peraza and Kevin Plawecki pitch the 9th inning.

Kyle Hart made his major league debut for the Red Sox and things didn't go as planned. He lasted only 2 innings, allowing 7 hits, 2 of which were home runs. He was charged with 7 runs, striking out 4 and walking 3

Phillips Valdez lasted 3 innings, giving up 3 runs, all unearned. He gave up 4 hits and struck out 2.

Marcus Walden came on in the 6th inning and was torched. He couldn't get an out allowing 5 hits, 2 long homers, and 6 runs.

Josh Osich and Heath Hembree combined for 3 innings of 1 hit, scoreless relief before Peraza was charged with 2 runs in 1/3 of an inning. Plawecki got the final 2 outs in the 9th.

Rafael Devers had a horrible game, charged with 3 errors in the field. At the plate he was 1-5 scoring twice and striking out twice. He's batting .169 for the season.

Plawecki had 2 hits, including a double. Peraza had 2 hits, both doubles. Jonathan Arauz was 2-5 and Michael Chavis had 2 hits, including a triple. JD Martinez, Kevin Pillar, Alex Verdugo all had a double for Boston.

Tampa Bay blasted 19 hits including 4 homers. Hunter Renfroe was 3-6 with 2 homers. Brandon Lowe was 2-5 with a homer and Mike Zunino was 1-5 with a homer, driving in 4 runs. Every Tampa Bay batter with the exception of Jose Martinez had at least 1 hit. He was 0-6.

Boston is now 6-13 and open up a 4 game series in New York against the Yankees. Pregame on Friday night starts at 6:05 with the first pitch at 7:05 on 101.9 The Rock.