Red Sox Rout White Sox 11-4 to Split Series [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 11-4 in the Annual Patriot's Day game, scoring 6 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning.

Kike Hernandez became only the 2nd Red Sox player, the first since Ellis Burke( in 1988) to hit a lead-off homer of Patriot's Day. Hernandez's homer, was the 3rd of the season. He finished 2-6 on the day, with a double his 4th of the season to go with the homer

Nathan Eovaldi picked up the win, and is now 3-1 on the season. He pitched 6.1 innings, allowing 9 hits and 4 runs. He didn't walk a batter and struck out a career high tying 10 batters. Eovaldi hasn't allowing a home run in his last 6 starts and hasn't walked a batter since the beginning of the 7th inning on April 7th, 51 batters.

JD Martinez was 3-5 scoring 2 runs with his 6th homer of the season. He leads the majors with 20 runs batted in.

Alex Verdugo was 3-4 with a solo homer, his 3rd of the season.

Rafael Devers was 2-3, scoring 2 runs. He's now 16-48 (.333) with 15 runs batted in in his last 13 games.

Garrett Whitlock pitched 2.2 innings of hitless relief, striking out 2. He hasn't allowed a run this season in 4 appearances and 9.0 innings pitched.

Lucas Giolito was shelled for the White Sox. He lasted a career low 1.0 inning, allowing 8 runs, 7 earned and walked 2. He didn't record a strikeout.

The Red Sox are now 11-6 and in first place in the AL East. They open a 2 game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, April 20th. Pregame starts at 6:10 with the first pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock. Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0) is set to take the mound for Boston.