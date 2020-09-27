Red Sox Rout Braves 8-2 [VIDEO]

The Red Sox routed the Atlanta Braves 8-2 on Saturday night, September 26 in the second to last game of the 2020 regular season.

In a season where Red Sox pitching has struggled, rookie Tanner Houck excelled for the 3rd consecutive game. He pitched 6 innings, allowing just his 1st earned run, and struck out 10 while walking 3, and allowing 3 hits. In 3 games Houck went 3-0 with a 0.53 ERA. For the season he pitched 17 innings, striking out 21.

The Red Sox hit 2 homers in the game. Christian Vazquez hit a grand slam, his 7th homer of the season in the 2nd inning. He ended the game 3-5, adding a double and single, driving in 4 runs.

Bobby Dalbec hit his 8th homer of the season, a 2-run shot in the 2nd inning. The Red Sox scored 8 runs in the 2nd inning.

Xander Bogaerts was 2-4 with a run batted in

The Red Sox finish the regular season Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves. The pregame starts at 2:10 with the first pitch at 3:10 on 101.9 The Rock.