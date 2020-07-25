Red Sox Roll Over Baltimore 13-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox looked to be in mid-season form, beating the Baltimore Orioles 13-2 on Opening Day of the shortened 60 game Summer Season on Friday, July 24th.

Red Sox batters banged out 17 hits on the night, with 4 players driving in 3 runs and having at least 3 hits, and 7 players drove in at least 1 run

JD Martinez was 3-5 with 2 doubles, scoring 2 runs and driving in 3 runs

Jose Pereza making his Red Sox regular season debut, playing 2nd base, was 4-5, with 2 doubles, scoring 2 runs and driving in 2 runs

Kevin Pillar was 3-5, with a double. He scored a run and drove in 3 runs

Jackie Bradley Jr was 3-4 scoring 3 runs. He had 2 doubles and drove in 2 runs.

Pillar did his best Mookie Betts' imitation with a great play defensively in right field.

Meanwhile on the mound, Nathan Eovaldi pitched 6 innings, throwing 89 pitches, 67 strikes. He struck out 4, walked 1 and allowed 5 hits and 1 run. He starts the season 1-0. Austin Brice pitched 1 inning allowing a homer to Rio Ruiz in the 7th inning. He struck out 2. Philips Valdez closed out the game pitching a scoreless 8th and 9th inning, striking out 2, while not allowing a hit or walk.

The Red Sox and Orioles will play game 2 of the 3 game series on Saturday afternoon, July 25th. Martin Perez will take the mound for the Red Sox. Hear the game on 101.9 The Rock with the pregame starting at 12:35 p.m. and 1st pitch at 1:35 p.m.