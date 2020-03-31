Red Sox Retro Games to Air on WDEA Beginning Thursday April 2nd
Missing Red Sox baseball games? We hear you! We are too! AM 1370 WDEA will be broadcasting 12 Retro Red Sox games from the 2018 Playoffs including the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros and the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Games will air weeknights from 7pm to 10pm. Here's the schedule
- Thursday April 2nd - 2018 American League Division Series Game 1 vs. New York Yankees
- Friday April 3 - 2018 American League Division Series Game 3 vs. New York Yankees
- Monday April 6 - 2018 American League Division Series Game 4 vs. New York Yankees
- Tuesday April 7 - 2018 American League Championship Series Game 2 vs. Houston Astros
- Wednesday April 8 - 2018 American League Championship Series Game 3 vs. Houston Astros
- Thursday April 9 - 2018 American League Championship Series Game 4 vs. Houston Astros
- Friday April 10 - 2018 American League Championship Series Game 5 vs. Houston Astros
- Monday April 13 - 2018 World Series Game 1 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- Tuesday April 14 - 2018 World Series Game 2 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- Wednesday April 15 - 2018 World Series Game 3 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- Thursday April 16 - 2018 World Series Game 4 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- Friday April 17 - 2018 World Series Game 5 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers