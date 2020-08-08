Red Sox Recall Covey Option Weber to Optional Training Site

The Boston Red Sox made roster moves on Saturday afternoon, August 8th. They recalled right handed pitcher Dylan Covey from the Alternate Training Site. To make room on the active roster, the club optioned right-handed pitcher Ryan Weber to the Alternate Training Site following last night’s 5-3 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Covey was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 21. He made his Red Sox debut on July 25 against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing 2 runs in 2.0 innings with 2strikeouts and no walks. The right-hander has made 64 major league appearances (45 starts) for the Chicago White Sox (2017-19) and Red Sox (2020), posting a 6.56 ERA (184 ER/252.1 IP).

Weber has made 3 starts for the Red Sox this season, going 0-2 with a 9.90 ERA (11 ER/10.0 IP). He owns a career 5.43 ERA (75 ER/124.1 IP) in 45 major league outings (14 starts) for the Atlanta Braves (2015-16), Seattle Mariners (2017), Rays (2018), and Red Sox (2019-20). Weber, who made his first Opening Day roster this season, started last night’s victory over the Blue Jays, giving up 2 runs in 3.0 innings.

The Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday night with the pregame starting at 6:30 and 1st pitch at 7:30 on 101.9 The Rock.