Red Sox-Rangers Game Postponed Sunday, August 22

Thanks to Tropical Storm Henri, Sunday afternoon's game between the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers has been postponed to Monday, August 23rd. Luckily both the Rangers and Red Sox were off Monday, as this is Texas' last trip to Fenway in 2021.

The game on Monday will start at 1:10 p.m. Hear the pregame starting at 12:10 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA