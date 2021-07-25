Red Sox Rally with 5 Runs in 8th Inning Beat Yankees 5-4 Sunday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox were getting no-hit by Domingo German through 7 innings, but staged a furious rally in the 8th inning, scoring 5 runs to beat the New York Yankees Sunday afternoon 5-4, taking 3 out of 4 games in the series.

German ended up going 7.0 innings, allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out 10 and walked just 1.

Xander Bogaerts was 0-4 but his sacrifice fly in the 8th inning scored Kike Hernandez from 3rd base with the winning run.

Hernandez was 1-4 and his double in the 8th inning drove in a run. He now has 9 runs batted in, in his last 6 games.

Kevin Plawecki, batting for Jarred Duran in the 8th drove in the tying run with a ground-out.

Hunter Renfroe back in the lineup after a day off on Saturday hit a RBI double in the 8th inning and scored on Christian Vazquez's single

Alex Verdugo doubled to begin the 8th inning, breaking up the no-hit bid, and scored on Renfroe's double.

Martin Perez went 6.0 inning, allowing 6 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 2.

Josh Taylor came on in the 7th inning with 1 out and the bases loaded. He struck out Giancarlo Stanton and then got Rougned Odor to fly out stranding all 3 runners.

Matt Barnes pitched the 9th, for his 21st save in 25 chances

Manager Alex Cora on the game

The Tampa Bay Rays lost to the Indians 3-2 and the Toronto Blue Jays lost to the New York Mets 5-4. Boston is now alone atop the AL East, 1 game ahead of the Rays. The Yankees are in 3rd place 9 games back and Toronto is in 4th place, 9.5 games back.

The Red Sox open a 4 game series with the Blue Jays Monday night, while Tampa Bay hosts the New York Yankees beginning Tuesday night. The Red Sox-Jays pregame begins at 6:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock