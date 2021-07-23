Red Sox Rally to Beat the Yankees 5-4 on Walk-Off Sacrifice Fly in 10 Innings [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox trailed the New York Yankees 3-1 going into the bottom of the 9th inning, scored twice to tie the game with 2-outs and rallied again in the 10th inning to beat the Yankees 5-4 on Thursday night. It was their 4th walk-off win, and major league best 30th come-from-behind win.

In the bottom of the 9th Alex Verdugo was on 2nd base, and Jarren Duran, pinch-ran for Bobbly Dalbec and was on 1st when Kike Hernandez doubled, scoring both runners to tie the game.

In the 10th, New York scored a run to take a 4-3 lead. Brooks Kriske came on to pitch for the Yanks. Rafael Devers who had made the last out in the 9th inning was on 2nd base. Kriske unleashed a wild pitch and Devers went to 3rd, and the another wild pitch back to the backstop allowed Devers to score to tie the game. Xander Bogaerts walked, and that brought JD Martinez to the plate. Another wild pitch and Bogaerts was on 2nd base. JD Martinez struck out, for the 1st out of the inning. Yet another wild pitch, the 4th in the inning, tying a major league record put Bogaerts to 3rd.

Then, Hunter Renfroe flew out to deep right field, scoring Bogaerts to give the Red Sox the win!

Alex Verdugo was 3-4. Bobby Dalbec was 2-4

Tanner Houck started the game for Boston and went 4.2 innings before the rain delay. He struck out 8 and only allowed 2 hits and 1 run which was unearned. He walked 2. 8 of his 14 outs were via the strikeout, including 6 of his first 8 outs.

Josh Taylor pitched 1.1 of 1 hit relief when the game resumed.

Matt Barnes picked up the win, facing just 3 batters in the 10th, striking out 1.

Manager Alex Cora on the win

Tampa Bay rallied to beat the Indians 5-4 in the 10th inning and the Rays remain 1 game back of the Red Sox in 2nd place in the AL East. The Rays traded for Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins to provide some offense for the rest of the season.

The Red Sox and Yankees will play game 2 of the 4 game series Friday night. Pregame starts at 6:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.