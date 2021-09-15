Red Sox Rally to Beat Mariners 8-4 In Virtual 3-Way Tie for 2 Wild Card Spot [VIDEO]

Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Seattle Mariners early Wednesday morning, scoring 5 runs in the 8th inning , 8-4 to go into a virtual 3-way tie with the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays for 2 wild card spots.

The score was tied 2-2 when Kyle Schwarber, pinch hitting, cleared the bases driving in 3 runs in the 8th inning with a 1 out double. He had been 0-16

Alex Verdugo followed with a 2-run home run, his 13th of the season. He ended the night 2-4

Xander Bogaerts had a triple and was 2-5

JD Martinenez hit his 26th homer, a solo shot in the 4th inning.

Bobby Dalbec, hit his 22nd homer in the 6th inning, also a solo homer.

Nathan Eovaldi started for Boston, and went 5 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 9 and walked 1.

Darwinzon Hernandez followed going 1.2 innings, striking out 2 and didn't allow a hit.

Adam Ottavino picked up the win,  getting the last out in the 7th inning. He's 6-3.

Michael Feliz pitched the 8th

Hirokazu Sawamura started the 9th, getting a out, but being charged with 2 runs.

Austin Davis finally closed out the game, getting the final 2 outs.

Manager Alex Cora on the win.

The Red Sox take on the Seattle Mariners in the final game of the series on Thursday afternoon. Pregame starts at 3:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 4:10 p.m. The Red Sox are then off on Thursday, before starting a 3-game series at Fenway against the Orioles on Friday, with Chris Sale expected to come off the COVID list to make the start. Hear Wednesday's game on 101.9 The Rock

Categories: Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top