Red Sox Rally to Beat Mariners 8-4 In Virtual 3-Way Tie for 2 Wild Card Spot [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Seattle Mariners early Wednesday morning, scoring 5 runs in the 8th inning , 8-4 to go into a virtual 3-way tie with the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays for 2 wild card spots.

The score was tied 2-2 when Kyle Schwarber, pinch hitting, cleared the bases driving in 3 runs in the 8th inning with a 1 out double. He had been 0-16

Alex Verdugo followed with a 2-run home run, his 13th of the season. He ended the night 2-4

Xander Bogaerts had a triple and was 2-5

JD Martinenez hit his 26th homer, a solo shot in the 4th inning.

Bobby Dalbec, hit his 22nd homer in the 6th inning, also a solo homer.

Nathan Eovaldi started for Boston, and went 5 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 9 and walked 1.

Darwinzon Hernandez followed going 1.2 innings, striking out 2 and didn't allow a hit.

Adam Ottavino picked up the win, getting the last out in the 7th inning. He's 6-3.

Michael Feliz pitched the 8th

Hirokazu Sawamura started the 9th, getting a out, but being charged with 2 runs.

Austin Davis finally closed out the game, getting the final 2 outs.

Manager Alex Cora on the win.

The Red Sox take on the Seattle Mariners in the final game of the series on Thursday afternoon. Pregame starts at 3:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 4:10 p.m. The Red Sox are then off on Thursday, before starting a 3-game series at Fenway against the Orioles on Friday, with Chris Sale expected to come off the COVID list to make the start. Hear Wednesday's game on 101.9 The Rock