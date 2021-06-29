Red Sox Rally Beat Royals Monday 6-5 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox were trailing 5-1 entering the bottom of the 2nd inning Monday night, but they rallied to earn their Major League leading 26th come-from-behind victory, beating the Kansas City Royals 6-5 at Fenway Park. The win puts them a season high 17 games above .500 with a 48-31 record.

Hunter Renfro blasted 2 home runs on the night, when it was 92 degrees at game time. His 2-run homer in the 4th inning cut the Sox' deficit to 5-4 and his solo shot in the 6th inning put the Red Sox in the lead 6-5. The homers were his 10th and 11th of the season.

Kike Hernandez hit a solo homer to lead-off the game for the Red Sox, for the 2nd straight game. He ended up 2-3 on the night. The homer was his 8th of the season.

Bobby Dalbec was 2-4 with his 10th homer of the season, and now has 28 runs batted in, in his last 37 games dating back to May 7th.

Xander Bogaerts was 1-4 with a double. That hit extended his on-base streak to 23 games, which is the Major's longest active streak. In his last 11 games, Xander is hitting .381 with 7 doubles.

After a very, rocky 2 innings, Garrett Richards settled down. He went 5.2 innings, allowing 11 hits, 5 runs and struck out 3. He did hold the Royals scoreless over his last 3.2 innings, after giving up 5 runs in his 1st 2 innings.

Hirokazu Sawamura picked up the win and is now 4-0. He went 1.1 innings striking out 1

Josh Taylor pitched the 8th inning retiring all 3 batters he face.

Matt Barnes picked up his 17th save, pitching a no-hit 9th inning.

Kansas City has lost their 6th straight game. Whit Merriefield was 3-5 with homer, his 7th of the season. Carlos Santana hit a 3-run homer in the 1st inning, his 13th of the season and Michael Taylor hit a solo homer, his 6th in the 2nd.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

With the win, and Tampa Bay being off, the Red Sox are now a full game ahead of the Rays. Tampa Bay opens a series with the Washington Nationals Tuesday night.

Boston and Kansas City will play the 2nd game of the 4 game series Tuesday night. Pregame starts at 6:10 and first pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock