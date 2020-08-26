Red Sox Rally Beat Blue Jays 9-7 in Buffalo [VIDEO]

Trailing 6-3 entering the 6th inning the Boston Red Sox batted around in the 6th inning, the 1st time they've done so this season since Opening Day, scoring 6 runs to rally and beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-7 in Buffalo.

The Red Sox batters had 13 hits on the night, including 3 by Xander Bogaerts who had a double.

Rafael Devers had 2 hits, driving in 3 runs, including a bases clearing triple in the 6th inning.

Mitch Moreland had 2 hits, including a double, while driving in 2 runs.

Jackie Bradley Jr. had 2 hits, driving in 2 runs and improved his average to .250 on the season.

As a matter of fact every Red Sox batter with the exception of JD Martinez 0-4 and Keving Pillar 0-5 had at least 1 hit on the night.

Kyle Hart started for the Red Sox and lasted only 3.1 innings, being tagged for 8 hits and 6 runs. Phillips Valdez continued to pitch well, picking up the win, throwing 1.2 innings, allowing just 1 hit and lowering his ERA to 0.98. Darwinzon Hernandez pitched 2 scoreless innings, allowing just 2 hits and striking out 2. Ryan Brasier pitched the scoreless 8th and Matt Barnes picked up his 2nd save of the season, allowing 1 run in the 9th, a homer to Teoscar Hernandez.

Blue Jays' batters rapped out 13 hits. Santiago Espinal led the attack with 3 hits while Randal Grichuk, Joe Panik and Danny Jansen each had 2 hits.

Nathan Eovaldi was scheduled to start for Boston Wednesday night, but a tweaked right calf will cause him to miss a start. He's slated to pitch Saturday at Fenway against the Washington Nationals.

The Red Sox will send Colten Brewer to the mound Wednesday night, when they play the Blue Jays in the 2nd game of the 3 game series. The pregame begins at 5:30 with the 1st pitch at 6:37 at 101.9 The Rock.