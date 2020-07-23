Red Sox Rained Out Wednesday Night

The Boston Red Sox-Toronto Blue Jays final exhibition game of Summer Camp was rained out on Wednesday night, July 22nd, with the Blue Jays leading 2-0 after 4 1/2 innings.

Brian Johnson allowed a 2 run homer to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Zack Godley getting the start for the Red Sox fired 3 no-hit innings, walking 1 and striking out 2.

The Red Sox open the 60 game Summer Season Friday night, July 24th at home against the Baltimore Orioles. Nathan Eovaldi is scheduled to pitch for the BoSox. The game will be broadcast on 101.9 The Rock with the pregame beginning at 6:30 p.m. and first pitch at 7:30 p.m.

Toronto still does not have a home ballpark to play in, after the Canadian government's refusal to allow them to play in Toronto, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health's refusal to allow them to use PNC Ballpark in Pittsburgh. The Blue Jays will open the season on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays. on Friday, July 24th.

Thursday night, July 23rd, 101.9 The Rock will play our final Boston Red Sox Retro Game beginning at 9 p.m. It's Game 4 of the 2004 World Series when the Red Sox reversed the curse and beat the St. Louis Cardinals for the World Series championship!