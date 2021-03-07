Red Sox Rained Out Saturday – Play Atlanta Braves Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox were rained out on Saturday, March 6th, with their game against the Minnesota Twins called off after 2 innings. The Red Sox will play the Atlanta Braves in a scheduled 9 inning game Sunday, March 7th at 1:05 p.m.

Garrett Richards will make his 2nd start of the Spring for the Red Sox. He last pitched on March 1st, lasting 2 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs in 2 innings against the Braves. He walked 2 and struck out 1.

The Red Sox are off on Monday, March 8th, just 1 of 2 off-days, the other is March 18th in Spring Training.

The Red Sox open the regular season at home on Thursday, April 1st. Keep your Sox on 101.9 The Rock for all the regular season Red Sox games!