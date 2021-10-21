Red Sox Pushed to the Brink – Lose to Astros 9-1 Trail ALCS 3-2 in Best-of-7 Series [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox' season is on the brink of ending, after losing to the Houston Astros 9-1 in Game 5 of the Best-of-7 American League Championship Series on Wednesday night, October 20th at Fenway Park. A combination of strong pitching by the Astros, weak bats by the Red Sox and a big inning by the Astros led to Boston's demise.

Framber Valdez pitched 8 strong innings for the Astros whose bullpen had been overtaxed, allowing just 3 hits. He struck out 5 and walked 1.

Ryne Stanek came on in the 9th inning and retired the Red Sox in order.

Boston's lone run came in the 7th inning, when Rafael Devers hit a solo homer that wrapped around the "Pesky Pole" in right field. He ended up with 2 of Boston's 3 hits.

The lone other hit came from Christian Vazquez who hit a double.

Chris Sale started for Boston and went 5.1 innings. He allowed 3 hits and 4 runs, striking out 7 and walking 2.

Ryan Brasier came on in the 6th inning in relief and was tagged with 2 runs on 3 hits before getting the side out.

Hansel Robles started the 7th inning and allowed 1 run on 2 hits.

Darwinzon Hernandez retired 2 batters. Hirokazu Sawamura got the final 2 batters out in the 8th inning.

Martin Perez pitched the 9th inning, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, walking 2.

Manager Alex Cora on the night.

The Red Sox and Astros will play Game 6 Friday night in Houston. A win by the Astros sends them to the World Series and ends the Red Sox' season. If Boston wins Friday night, Game 7, winner-takes-all will be played Saturday night. Friday's pregame starts at 7:08 with the first pitch at 8:08 on AM 1370 WDEA.