Red Sox Place Trio of Pitchers on Injured List

With the shortened 60 game regular season scheduled to begin on Friday, July 24th, the Boston Red Sox placed left-handed pitchers Eduardo Rodriguez, Josh Taylor, and Darwinzon Hernandez on the injured list on Wednesday, July 15th.

(L-R) Eduardo Rodriguez, Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor. Photos Getty Images

Because all 3 are on the injured list because of the coronavirus, there is no minimum or maximum that they need to spend on the list. They must test negative twice, 24 hours apart to come off the list and onto the active roster.

Rodriguez, who had a career year in 2019 led the Boston pitching staff with a 19-6 record, throwing 203.1 innings. He struck out 213 batters, starting 34 games. He tested positive on July 7th and has yet to join the summer camp

Taylor and Hernandez both tested positive on July 5th and they too have not joined the Red Sox summer camp

The Boston Red Sox begin the 60 game season on Friday, July 24th at home against the Baltimore Orioles. Hear that game with the pregame beginning at 6:30 and first pitch at 7:30 on 101.9 The Rock.