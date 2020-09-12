Red Sox Pitching Falters – Red Sox Lose to Tampa Bay 11-1 Friday [VIDEO]

6 Boston Red Sox pitchers combined to allow 11 runs on 12 hits on Friday night, and the Red Sox lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 11-1.

Andrew Triggs started for Boston going 1 scoreless inning. Matt Hall, recalled from the alternate site on Thursday when Zach Godley went on the Injured list was hit hard, allowing 4 runs on 6 hits in 2.1 innings. Phillips Valdez pitched 1.2 scoreless innings. Domingo Tapia, recalled when Josh Taylor went on the Injured list on Friday afternoon allowed 1 run on 1 hit in 1 inning. Robert Stock closed out the game, throwing 1.2 innings allowing 2 runs on 2 hits.

All together Boston pitching allowed 12 hits, including 3 homers while walking 7.

Meanwhile Boston bats combined for 11 hits. Alex Verdugo was 2-5, Rafael Devers was 2-4, Jackie Bradley Jr was 2-4 and Bobby Dalbec was 2-3. Dalbec and Bradley Jr. each had a double.

Blake Snell started the game for Tampa Bay and went 5.1 innings allowing 5 hits, striking out 5.

Yoshi Tsutsugo hit his 7th homer, while Nate Lowe homered twice on the night. Lowe was 3-4 driving in 4 runs.

Boston and Tampa Bay will play the 3rd game of the 4 game series Saturday night. Nathan Eovaldi, coming off the Injured list is scheduled to start for Boston. Pregame starts at 5:40 with the 1st pitch at 6:40 on 101.9 The Rock.