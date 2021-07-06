Red Sox Outlast Angels 5-4 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox continued their West Coast trip, picking up another win, beating the Los Angeles Angels Monday night 5-4

Christian Arroyo who was activated from the Injured List prior to the game, when Michael Chavis was sent down to Worcester hit his 5th homer of the season in the 2nd inning, a solo shot.

Plus he made a great defensive play in the bottom of the 9th with the Angels threatening and Shohei Ohtani at the plate, fielding a hot shot grounder to get him out for the final play of the game and to preserve the win.

Rafael Devers was 3-5, hitting his 21st homer of the year in the 4th inning, driving in 2 runs. He ended the night with 3 runs batted in.

Martin Perez picked up the win and is now 7-4 on the season. He went 5.1 innings, allowing 8 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 3 and walked 1.

Hirakazu Sawamura went 1.1 innings, allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out 2.

Josh Taylor went 1.1 innings and struck out 2.

Adam Ottavino picked up his 7th save of the season, striking out 2 in the 9th inning, walking 1, and allowing 1 run on 2 hits.

The Red Sox outfield picked up 2 more assists. Danny Santana gunned down Jose Rojas at the plate and Kike Hernandez nailed Max Stassi at 2nd base.

The Angels outhit Boston 11-7. Rojas was 3-4 with a double and his 4th homer of the season, driving in 2 runs. Former Red Sox player Jose Iglesias had 2 hits and David Fletcher had 2 hits. Ohtani was 1-5

Manager Alex Cora on the game

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cleveland Indians 9-8 and remain 4.5 games behind the Red Sox in 2nd place.

The Red Sox and Angels play game 2 tonight, with a pair of All-Stars pitching. Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound for Boston with Shohei Ohtani scheduled for the Angels. Pregame starts at 8:35 with the 1st pitch at 9:35 on AM 1370 WDEA.