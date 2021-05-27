Red Sox Option Franchy Cordero to Worcester

After Wednesday night's 9-5 victory over Atlanta the Boston Red Sox announced that they had optioned Franchy Cordero to Triple A Worcester.

Cordero has appeared in 34 games with the Red Sox this season, making 26 starts in left field and 1 at designated hitter. He has hit .179 (17-for-95) with 6 doubles, 1 home run, and 9 RBIs.

Cordero was acquired from the Kansas City Royals on February 10, 2021 in a trade for Andrew Benintendi.

The Boston Red Sox will make a corresponding roster move on Friday, prior to the start of the 3 game series with the Miami Marlins.