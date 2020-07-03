Red Sox Open Summer Camp at Fenway July 3 [PHOTOS]

The Boston Red Sox opened Summer Camp at Fenway Park on Friday, July 3rd after baseball was suspended on March 13th. The last time the Red Sox played was on March 11th when they beat Tampa Bay 3-1

The Red Sox will be conducting Summer Camp at Fenway Park and utilize Boston College’s Harrington Athletic Village and McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket. They are making changes to the ball park as well for Summer Camp

The Right Field Concourse, typically a concession area and walkway for fans, has been transformed into an expanded training and conditioning area that includes the installation of a new open-air batting cage. Located in close proximity to the existing Red Sox Clubhouse, the auxiliary space includes artificial turf with equipment like bikes and weights lining the walls. A covered pitcher’s mound has also been installed in a portion of the Big Concourse located under the Bleachers. In addition to the significant expanded space afforded in the concourses, enhanced air circulation is also a benefit of the covered but not fully enclosed areas.

To best adhere to the MLB guidelines promoting proper physical distancing, suites in Right Field have been converted to accommodate locker room space for two Red Sox players per suite. Spaces within the existing Red Sox clubhouse will be re-assigned and adjusted to provide players and staff with facilities that are in line with MLB’s health and safety guidelines

You can hear Game 3 of the 2008 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday night, July 3 at 7 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA and all 60 regular season games beginning later in the month!