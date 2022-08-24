Red Sox Open Make-Or-Break Homestand with 9-3 Loss to Blue Jays [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox opened a make-or-break 9-game homestand Tuesday night with a 9-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston received a double dose of bad news prior to the game when Nathan Eovaldi and Eric Hosmer were placed on the Injured list with right shoulder inflammation and lower back inflammation respectively. Boston recalled Josh Winckowski and Franchy Cordero from Triple A Worcester to take their places on the roster.

Winckowski started the game and retired 8 of the 1st 11 batters he faced but them imploded in the 3rd inning. He went 2.2 inning allowing 6 runs and 6 ihis, striking out 2 and walking 2.

Austin Davis was charged with 2 runs on 4 hits in 2.1 innings as Toronto score 8 runs in the 3rd inning.

Catcher Reese McGuire retired the side in the 9th inning for Boston

Former Red Sox Jackie Bradley Jr. made a triumphant return to Fenway, going 2-3 with a double and drove in a run for Toronto.

Rafael Devers was 3-4 with a run batted in for Boston.

Kike Hernandez was 1-4 with a run batted in.

Christian Arroyo was 1-4 with a double.

Both Tommy Pham and Xander Bogaerts were removed from the game after each going 0-2 with back spasms.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

Boston and Toronto will play game 2 of the 3-game series Wednesday night. Brayan Bello will start for Boston. The pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.