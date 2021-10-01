Red Sox on the Ropes – Lose to Orioles 6-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Baltimore Orioles Thursday night, 6-2. The loss means they're tied for the 2nd Wild Card Spot with the Seattle Mariners with 3 games to go, both teams 2 games back of the New York Yankees for the top Wild Card spot.

The Red Sox' offense only managed 5 hits, with the heart of their order, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and JD Martinez the 3-4-5 batters going a combined 2-11. Bogaerts was 0-3 and left 3 runners on base.

Nick Pivetta started for Boston and went 4.2 innings, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits. He struck out 8 and walked 2. He did allow Ryan Mountcastle's 33rd home run, a 3-run shot in the 3rd inning.

Ryan Brasier came on and retired the last batter in the 5th inning.

Garrett Richards allowed 3 runs on 3 hits in the 6th inning.

Adam Ottavino pitched the 7th inning and Matt Barnes pitched the 8th. Both Ottavino and Barnes allowed 1 hit each and each struck out 1 batter.

Kike Hernandez gave the Red Sox hope by stroking the 1st pitch he saw into bleachers for his 19th homer of the season.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

The Red Sox open the final series against the Nationals on Friday night. Because the games are being played in Washington DC, the Red Sox will be without a designated hitter. Seattle opens a 3-game series at home against the Angels, while the Yankees finish the season at home against Tampa Bay who have clinched the AL East. Toronto, who is 1 game back of the Red Sox and Mariners, finishes the season at home against the Orioles.

