Red Sox Offense Goes Back Into Deep Freeze Lose to Tampa Bay 8-1 Thursday [VIDEO]

It was 95 degrees at Fenway Park on Thursday afternoon at the start of the game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Despite the heat, the Red Sox' bats were in the deep freeze, managing only 2 hits in the game. This a day after stroking 19 hits. The Red Sox lost the game 8-1

Tanner Houck, who was recalled from Triple A Worcester, when the Red Sox optioned Phillips Valdez to Worcester went 5.0 innings. He allowed 4 runs, 3 of which were earned, striking out 8 and giving up 6 hits.

Josh Taylor got 2 outs in the 6th inning.

Hansel Robles pitched an inning, walking 3. allowing a run to score on a balk

Austin Davis managed only to get 1 batter out, allowing 2 runs and 1 hit. He struck out 1 and walked 1

Yacksel Rios allowed 2 hits and 2 runs in 2 innings.

Rafael Devers was 1-4 with a double and a run batted in.

Kike Hernandez was 0-1 but walked 3 times.

Kevin Plawecki had Boston's other hit.

Drew Rasmussen threw a career high 4.0 innings, allowing 1 hit and 1 run, striking out 4 and walking 2.

Wander Franco was 1-5 with a 2-run home run in the 6th inning, on the 11th pitch of his at-bat.

Kevin Kiermaier was 3-3 with a double and walk.

The Red Sox are now 5 games back of the Rays, in 2nd place in the AL East. The Red Sox open a 3 game series against the Baltimore Orioles. Nick Pivetta is scheduled to pitch for the Red Sox. The pregame starts at 6:10 with the first pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.