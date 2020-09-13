Red Sox Nipped by Rays 5-4 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost again to the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 Saturday night at Tropicana Field in Florida, despite 2 home runs and 6 stolen bases.

Nathan Eovaldi came off the Injured List (Matt Hall sent down to the Alternate site), and pitched well, allowing 3 hits and 1 run in 3 innings. He struck out 4 and didn't walk a batter. The lone hit was a lead-off homer to Austin Meadows.

Chris Mazza came on and pitched 3 innings, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits. He struck out 5 and walked . Marcus Walden took the loss, allowing 1 run in the 7th inning, a homer to Brandon Lowe, before Jeffrey Springs closed out the game.

For the Red Sox Michael Chavis hit a solo homer in the 3rd inning, his 3rd of the season and Christian Arroyo, playing 2nd base, hit a 2 run homer in the top of the 7th inning, to tie the score. The homer was Arroyo's 1st of the season.

Yairo Munoz had a double.

The Red Sox had 6 stolen bases, all of them off of Tyler Glasnow, the starting pitcher for the Rays who picked up the win. Alex Verdugo had 1, Xander Bogaerts and Jackie Bradley Jr each had 2, while Michael Chavis had 1 also.

With the loss, Boston was officially eliminated from the playoffs.

The Red Sox are now 16-31 while the Rays are 30-16, the first team in the American League with 30 wins. The 2 teams will play the final game of the 4 game series Sunday afternoon with the pregame starting at 12:10 and 1st pitch at 1:10 on 101.9 The Rock.