Red Sox Make Roster Moves Monday August 17

The Boston Red Sox made a series of roster moves Monday, August 17th prior to their series finale with the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Left-handed pitcher Josh Taylor was reinstated from the injured list.

was reinstated from the injured list. Right-handed pitcher Chris Mazza was optioned to the Alternate Training Site following last night’s game against the New York Yankees.

was optioned to the Alternate Training Site following last night’s game against the New York Yankees. Yesterday, infielder Christian Arroyo was placed on the injured list, retroactive to August 14.

Taylor was placed on the injured list with COVID-19 on July 15 and missed the Red Sox’ first 22 games of the season. Acquired in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 15, 2018, the left-hander made his major league debut in 2019 and appeared in 52 games (one start) over 2 stints with Boston. He averaged 11.79 strikeouts per 9.0 innings and posted a 3.04 ERA (16 ER/47.1 IP), including a 2.13 ERA (10 ER/42.1 IP) and a .187 opponent batting average from June 16 through the end of the season.

Mazza made his 1st career start last night against the Yankees, allowing 4 runs in 3.0 innings. He is in his 1st season in the Red Sox organization, having been claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on December 20, 2019

Arroyo was claimed off waivers from Cleveland on Thursday, August 13. He has appeared in 71 major league games with the San Francisco Giants (2017), Tampa Bay Rays (2018-19), and Cleveland (2020). A right-handed hitter, he has made 41 starts at third base, 11 at second base, and nine at shortstop.

