Red Sox Make Roster Moves – Friday July 9th

The Red Sox have 3 games to go before the All-Star Break. They open a series at home with the Philadelphia Phillies, on Friday, July 9th, weather permitting. Prior to the game, they made a series of roster moves.

Catcher Kevin Plawecki was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

To make room for Plawecki on the active roster, catcher Connor Wong was optioned to Triple-A Worcester following Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Infielder/outfielder Danny Santana was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain, retroactive to July 7.

To fill Santana’s spot on the active roster, infielder/outfielder Michael Chavis was recalled from Worcester.

Plawecki, was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 22 (retroactive to June 21) with a left hamstring strain. He has made 18 starts and catcher and one at designated hitter this season, batting .254 (16-for-63) with one home run and a .668 OPS.

Wong, has appeared in four games with Boston and made three starts at catcher, going 3-for-11 (.273) and throwing out the only runner who attempted to steal against him. In 16 games with Worcester this season—his first experience at the Triple-A level—he has hit .148 (9-for-61) with one home run, making 15 starts at catcher and one at second base.

Santana has appeared in 31 games with Boston, making 11 starts in center field, 10 at first base, and one in left field. The switch hitter has batted .167 (16-for-96) with one double, one triple, three home runs, and 10 RBI.

Chavis has appeared in 20 games over four stints with Boston this season. He is 12-for-58 (.207) with one home run, four doubles, 11 runs scored, and four RBI, making 10 starts at second base and four at first base. Chavis has played in 24 games with Worcester, batting .263 (25-for-95) with six home runs and an .801 OPS.